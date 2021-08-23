Philadelphia, Pa. - The Partnership for Inclusive Disaster Strategies hosted a Disability Community Stakeholders virtual meeting with FEMA administrator Deanna Criswell on Tues., Aug. 17. Criswell was appointed earlier this year.

Seven panelists with disabilities were joined by over 100 stakeholders to talk about barriers that people with disabilities have faced during disasters including the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ebony Payne, a current resident of a nursing facility, shared: “I am stuck in a dangerous nursing facility in Illinois because there are no emergency relocation options available to help me get out of this scary and deadly place… I am scared for my life in this petri dish. There are FEMA funds to pay for my funeral, but there are no FEMA funds for emergency protective measures for me to relocate to safety.”

Misty Dion, CEO of Center for Independent Living of North Central PA (CILNCP), responded, “There are Centers for Independent Living (CILs) across the nation that provide Nursing Home Transition and could easily implement emergency relocation programs if we had access to additional resources like FEMA’s Public Assistance Category B reimbursement funds, but we keep getting told we aren’t eligible for reimbursement. CILs like ours across the country could help people like Ebony if we were funded.”

Participants also discussed difficulties in filling out the FEMA Individual Assistance Application.

Tom Olin, a disabled Texas resident, shared the story of his difficulties completing the form after the Texas Winter Storm.

According to Marcie Roth, FEMA Office of Disability Integration and Coordination's original director, difficulties with the assistance application and various civil rights violations have been brought up to FEMA as far back as 2010, but little progress has been made to address them.

Criswell responded: “I just want to say FEMA does remain committed to helping people with disabilities before, during, and after disasters. One of my priorities as I came into this role was to advance equity across all of our programs.”

“It’s people first, and that's the mantra that I continue to put forward with all of our staff, is that if we put people first, then we deliver our programs equitably just by default. We take care of people when they are our primary focus, then there's no question that we're trying to do everything we can to reduce the barriers to access of the programs that we have. To that end, I'd just like to say that we're really focused on trying to integrate the needs of people with disabilities across all our programs and services, and expanding this capacity across the agency," Criswell said.

"You have my commitment to make sure that we are addressing the concerns that you mentioned as we opened up this call, and concerns and questions that you may have as we continue to go through this. I may not get it right right from the beginning, but I commit to you that we'll continue to work on this. It's extremely important that we make sure, again, that we are putting people first, and that people with disabilities -- your concerns are my concerns, and I will do everything I can to make sure that we are addressing those," Criswell added.

Though Criswell's promises have been met with some skepticism, whether or not the issues with FEMA will be settled any time soon remains to be seen.