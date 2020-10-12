Washington, D.C. – The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has opened applications for a second round of Fiscal Year 2020 Assistance to Firefighters grants for COVID-19 relief. Applications will remain open until Friday, Nov. 13 at 5 p.m.

Grant funding is available for volunteer and combination fire departments and must be used for personal protective equipment (PPE) and other items required to mitigate COVID-19.

Departments can apply online through the FEMA portal website. For additional information about the Assistance to Firefighters grant program, please click here. All applicants must be registered at sam.gov in order to qualify for grant funding.

U.S. Senator Pat Toomey has reached out with an offer to provide letters of support to applicants if requested.

The letters are submitted after the application is completed and sent. To receive a letter, fill out the request form on Senator Toomey's website. For additional assistance, contact Sen. Toomey's Grants Coordinator, Alexandra Byrne, by calling (610) 434-1444 or by email at Alexandra_Byrne@toomey.senate.gov.