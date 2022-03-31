Williamsport, Pa. — Williamsport Police Officers said they observed red marks and bruising on the left side of a woman’s face as they spoke with her about a domestic call.

Officer Ryan Brague said as they spoke with the woman on the night of March 26, they could see marks on her neck. According to an affidavit, the woman said Corey Tyrone Stewart-Richardson, 22, of Williamsport struck her on the left side of the face several times.

The accuser allegedly told police she was choked to the point of not breathing during the assault.

Steward-Richardson was charged with second-degree felony strangulation, second-degree misdemeanor simple assault, and harassment. Steward-Richardson was given $50,000 monetary bail during a March 27 arraignment with Judge Aaron Biichle.

