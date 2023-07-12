Berwick, Pa. — A 58-year-old man was arrested for allegedly stealing energy drinks from the dollar store.

Paul Cameron Sr. of Berwick was spotted by Dollar General employees shoplifting Red Bull energy drinks on June 21 around 11:30 a.m., according to charges. When Berwick Officer Michael Klinetob arrived in the area, he saw a man matching the store manager's description walking through the parking lot of the First Columbia Bank at Third and Market streets.

Cameron was carrying a bag with four Red Bull drinks, totaling $14. He admitted taking the drinks without paying, Klinetob said.

Cameron has two previous retail theft convictions and was charged with a felony for the latest arrest.

