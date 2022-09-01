Danville, Pa. — A 64-year-old Berwick contactor was charged with multiple felony counts after authorities said he took nearly $10,000 in advances and failed to provide any service.

Rowland Harris posted $25,000 unsecured bail after an investigation into incidents that dated back to September of 2021. Officer Jason Bedisky said Harris continued to accept advances and promised work at a residence near the 30 block of Hill Street in Montour County.

Harris took a payment from a homeowner that totaled $4,200 for the installation of 10 to 13 windows in a porch and attic. After eight to 10 weeks passed, Harris had yet to start the job.

On September 29 of 2021, Harris accepted $6,885 in payments for a job at the same residence. Harris promised to begin that job within 60 days of receiving the payment and never started.

Written contracts were signed for both jobs.

Authorities said Harris was paid $1,300 for a third job on October 21 to insulate a back porch. He failed to show for that job too, Bedisky said.

“As of Aug. 25, 2022, no work was started nor completed for the two written contracts and one verbal contract,” Bediski wrote.

Harris was charged with felony theft by deception, receiving stolen property, deceptive business practices, false statements, and receives advance payment for services and fails to perform.

Harris is scheduled to appear before Judge Marvin Shrawder for a preliminary hearing on September 6.

