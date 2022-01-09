West Sunbury, Pa. —A Slippery Rock man posted $5,000 bail and was released from the Butler County Prison after authorities said he engaged in sexual activity with a 15-year-old.

Trevor Donaldson, 20, was charged with first-degree felony involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, statutory sexual assault, corruption of minors, and unlawful contact with a minor. He was also charged with second-degree misdemeanor indecent assault.

Donaldson will face Judge Lewis Stoughton this week for a preliminary hearing.

Docket sheet