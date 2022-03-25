Wyalusing, Pa. — State Police in Towanda investigated a failure to register under Megan’s Law after they spoke with a man on Feb. 20.

Authorities said they discovered Louis Paul Sophie, 42, of Wyalusing had not registered with PSP after being charged in New York.

According to the report, Sophie is a level 1 sex offender, meaning any time he moves from one residence to another, he is required to register with PSP.

Sophie is expected to be registered as a sexual offender through Oct. 11, 2025.

Sophie told troopers he had been living at 222 Taylor Avenue apartment 1 in Wyalusing for a month when officers spoke with him on Feb. 20, according to a police report.

Troopers said they confirmed Sophie had not registered as of March 11, 2022. According to the law, a sexual offender must register with a state police within three days of any relocation.

Sophie was charged with second-degree felony failure to register with PSP and given $10,000 monetary bail during a preliminary arraignment.

