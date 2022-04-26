Charged_generic_NCPA_2021
Lock Haven, Pa. — A Clinton County man was charged with a felony after State Police said he lied on an application to purchase a firearm.

Blair Allen Mitcheltree, 42, of Jersey Shore was charged on April 19 when troopers investigated the application that was allegedly filed on Nov. 12, 2020. Authorities said Mitcheltree answered “no” when asked if he had ever been convicted of a felony.

Mitcheltree pled guilty to possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance on Dec. 15, 1997 and received a suspended sentence of 2-23 months at the Lycoming County Prison. He was also given two years of probation and ordered to pay all court cost associated with the offense.

A court summary filed through the Clinton County Court of Common Pleas showed Mitcheltree was charged with third-degree felony materially false written statement and second-degree misdemeanor unsworn falsification to authorities.

Mitcheltree is scheduled to appear in Clinton County Court for a formal arraignment on May 23.

