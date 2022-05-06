Philadelphia, Pa. — Obtaining your REAL ID was all the talk in 2019, until the pandemic pushed the deadline for obtaining the new form of identification to the back burner.

The one-year countdown for federally mandated REAL ID requirements has begun, again. Originally planned to go into effect on Oct 20, 2020, the enforcement of the REAL ID Act will begin May 3, 2023.

In order to board a domestic or international flight, passengers will be required to present either a REAL ID-compliant driver’s license, an identification card, or other federally recognized form of ID (military ID or valid passport).

REAL ID will also be required to enter federal facilities that require ID at the door, or to enter a military base.

Those that do not already have a REAL ID will need to have a copy of their birth certificate, their social security card, and two proofs of current residence.

REAL ID is not required by the state of Pennsylvania, and residents can choose between REAL ID-compliant or standard identification.

So far, Pennsylvania has issued 1.6 million REAL ID cards.

Is a REAL ID for you? Click here to take the quiz.

