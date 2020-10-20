Williamsport, Pa. – A police sergeant claims former Mayor Gabriel Campana tried to "improperly use his position to solve his PFA problem," according to a complaint filed Oct. 15 in U.S. Middle District Court.

Through his attorney James Best, Jody Miller claims Campana and others retaliated against him for speaking out against police corruption.

Miller has been a member of the Williamsport Bureau of Police since 2000 and is still gainfully employed there, according to Best.

Chief of Police Damon Hagan, Lieutenant Frederick L. Miller IV, and former City Finance Director William E. Nichols Jr. are named as co-defendants in Miller's suit.

In late 2015, the mayor and City Council began a program to reform the WBP and to that end hired retired PSP Captain David Young, according to Best.

Young was the first outside hire to become chief of police in decades and was "extremely unpopular with the rank and file of the WPD and their union," Best wrote.

Miller was the captain of patrol operations at the time of Young's hire, and retained in that role as part of Young's administrative team.

To administer reform goals, Miller pointed out fraudulent overtime practices, pension padding, sick time abuse and "improper handling of money, seized property, and evidence," Best said.

Young and former Captains Jody Miller and Don Mayes negotiated a new collective bargaining agreement between the City and the police union for 2017 through 2020.

Miller claims that the new contract prevented fraud and waste by reducing overtime and changing sick time use.

But the unpopular deal prompted an onslaught of grievances and lawsuits by certain members of the WBP and their union, Best said.

Miller claims the legal actions put Campana under political pressure, along with a Protection of Abuse order filed against him by his wife. Campana did an "about-face on police reform," according to Best.

"At one point, Mayor Campana solicited Chief Young's assistance in reaching out to his PSP contacts in order to 'fix' the PFA problem," Best wrote.

Miller claims that Chief Young refused, and Campana became hostile toward the police administration he had just appointed.

Young left the WBP in Jan. 2019, prior to the end of his 4-year contract, "due to the onslaught of grievances...and lack of legal and political support," Best said.

Campana sent out a press release announcing he'd appoint Miller as the new Chief of Police, but Miller claims "he had no intention of doing so," according to the complaint.

"During this period of time, Campana was holding back-door meetings and conducting secretive selection and interview process for employment for the position of Chief of Police," Best wrote.

Believing that Campana was playing politics, Miller said he decided to take a position with the Williamsport School District. He claims he based his decision on an alleged promise from Nichols that he would receive a year credit for the early separation.

Miller began his new duties with the school district but the City declined to sign his separation agreement, according to the complaint.

A year short of his service requirement for full retirement healthcare, Miller "had no choice but to resign and stay with the WBP," Best wrote.

Miller alleges he immediately went to City Hall and asked Campana to assign him to the school as School Resource Officer.

"Had Miller known the city would not honor that agreement Miller would have continued with his intent to step in as Chief of Police," Best wrote.

Instead, Campana appointed Damon Hagan as Chief of Police, an in-house hire supported by the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 29, according to the complaint.

"Following the elevation of Chief Hagan, the new administration subjected Plaintiff to ongoing internal harassment in the workplace," Best wrote.

The complaint alleges that an officer highlighted a newspaper article that mentioned Miller was now in the lesser rank of sergeant.

"Chief Hagan advised he would conduct an internal investigation, but later reversed course after learning who the officer was who posted the article," Best wrote.

The complaint does not specify which officer, but said it was one who had been subjected to severe discipline under former Chief Young.

In another incident, Miller claims he found a notebook on top of the night watch drawer with notes about him inside.

"Lt Fred Miller wrote 'He is our Bitch' in the notebook referencing Jody Miller," Best wrote.

According to the complaint, Hagan told Miller in early 2020 that Lt. Miller would be assigned as his new supervisor even though he'd filed a lawsuit against him and referred to him "as his bitch."

"Chief Hagan's lackadaisical or refusal to properly handle acts of harassment or retaliation by his officers reinforces the previously stated issues in this complaint," Best wrote.

The complaint alleges that Miller was passed over for supervisory duties despite ranking as sergeant and the second-most experienced supervisor in the department.

Hagan and Lt. Miller did not respond to requests for comment.

After multiple efforts, NorthcentralPA.com was not able to locate valid contact information for Campana or Nichols.

PennLive reported that Campana called Miller's allegations "garbage."

Miller has asked for a jury trial, a judgement in excess of $75,000, costs and attorney's fees, punitive damage and any other relief deemed appropriate by the court.