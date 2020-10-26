Williamsport, Pa. – A federal judge recently tossed a lawsuit by leading republicans seeking to block Centre County from accepting an $863,838 election grant.

U.S. Middle District Judge Matthew W. Brann dismissed the lawsuit filed by Rep. Stephanie Borowicz, the Pa. Voters Alliance, and others on Oct. 21.

Borowicz and others sued Centre County in September. They asked for an injunction to prevent the county from accepting grant money from the Center of Tech and Civil Life.

The CTCL is a nonpartisan nonprofit that provides funds to local election offices for staff, training, and equipment.

Borowicz and others argued that the grant would cause higher voter turnout among progressives, in turn causing them to lose representation in their respective districts.

But Brann said their argument wasn't persuasive.

"The implication that increased voter turnout is inherently beneficial to progressive candidates is dubious at best," Brann said. "There simply is no indication in the record that CTCL funds will increase voter turnout at all."

Brann said the plaintiffs were asking him to to assume the actions of tens, if not hundreds of thousands of voters.

"None of these assumptions are supported by the record. Defendants have used CTCL funding in a nonpartisan way to facilitate the upcoming election; they have spent the CTCL money to set up satellite election offices, offer drop boxes, and pay for various election-related expenses," Brann wrote.

The funds also may be used for personal protective equipment, additional polling place staff, and equipment to improve mail ballot processing, he said.

"Thus Plaintiffs appear to allege only that their right to vote has been infringed because it now might be more difficult for them to elect their preferred candidate," Brann wrote.

Judge Brann dismissed the plaintiffs' complaint and motions for a temporary restraining order on Oct. 21.

The plaintiffs filed a notice of appeal on Oct. 22.