Williamsport, Pa. - On September 16, 2019, at the United States Penitentiary, Allenwood, in White Deer, Pennsylvania, an inmate aggressively confronted a Bureau of Prisons senior officer in his housing unit.

Inmate William Henry Foster, age 35, was sentenced to 12 months’ imprisonment on March 1, 2022 by United States District Court Chief Judge Matthew W. Brann for an assault of a federal officer inflicting bodily injury, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.

Foster’s sentence will run consecutively to his current 300-month federal sentence for conspiring to commit murder.

The officer ordered Foster to leave the unit, but Foster became increasingly upset and refused to leave, according to a news release. The officer then attempted to physically remove Foster from the unit, prompting Foster to punch the officer in the head and torso. Prison staff ultimately subdued Foster. The officer sustained abrasions on his left hand and neck and a head contusion.

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Prisons and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Drew O. Inman and Assistant U.S. Attorney Alisan V. Martin prosecuted the case.