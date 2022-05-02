Williamsport, Pa. — An inmate at the federal penitentiary in Lewisburg reportedly had marijuana, according to the attorney general's office.

Michael Cox, 35, an inmate at the United States Federal Penitentiary, Lewisburg, was indicted on April 28 by a federal grand jury for possessing drugs in prison, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced recently.

According to U.S. Attorney John C. Gurganus, the indictment alleges that Cox was found in possession of marijuana on Nov. 15 during a search of the prison.

The charges stem from an investigation by USP Lewisburg and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Assistant United States Attorney Alisan V. Martin is prosecuting the case.

The defendant faces a maximum penalty of five years of incarceration and a fine. A sentence following a finding of guilt is imposed by the Judge after consideration of the applicable federal sentencing statutes and the Federal Sentencing Guidelines.

