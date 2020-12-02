Washington, D.C. – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has announced a $4,846,500 grant to Pennsylvania's Department of Environmental Protection to restore water quality in the state's rivers and streams.

The grant, announced on November 24, is part of the EPA's Nonpoint Source Implementation Grant Program, part of the Clean Water Act (Section 319). Nonpoint source pollution refers to pollutants that are carried into bodies of water by rain or melted snow.

Pennsylvania's top sources of nonpoint source pollution are abandoned mine drainage, agricultural sources such as fertilizer runoff, and urban storm water runoff. These items will be addressed through structural changes and management practices, watershed planning, educational initiatives, and monitoring.

“This grant supports preserving and protecting Pennsylvania’s water resources and ensuring communities have clean water,” said EPA Mid-Atlantic Regional Administrator Cosmo Servidio. “By working in partnership with Pennsylvania, we can help implement necessary best management practices to reduce nonpoint source pollution in communities throughout the Commonwealth.”

Reducing nonpoint source pollution is vital because one third of Americans use public systems that rely on seasonal streams for drinking water.