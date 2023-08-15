Health inspectors with the FDA have seized and destroyed health products after they found Hepatitis B and C, chlamydia, and herpes in the lab's refrigerators.

The company, Univeral Meditech, was working without authorized permits, which prompted the shutdown. All products made by the company are now being recalled by the FDA.

“The FDA is not able to confirm the performance of UMI’s tests, raising concerns that the tests may not be safe and effective,” the FDA stated in a notice.

However, the tests have also been sold to consumers online, under four brand names: Prestige Biotech, HealthyWiser, Home Health US and AC&C Distribution.

Along with the pregnancy and ovulation tests, there are also recalled tests that help diagnose urinary tract infections and detect the presence of alcohol in breast milk.

“Immediately stop using and destroy these recalled tests by placing them in the trash,” the FDA noted.

This is not the first time that the company's products have been recalled. In January, the company recalled its 56,3000 COVID-19 antigen tests made “without appropriate premarket clearance or approval,” according to the Universal Meditech website.

Later this year in March, local officials found “unauthorized biological agents, samples of bodily fluid, infectious diseases, COVID and pregnancy tests and nearly 1,000 mice” at the lab facility in Reedley, California, reported KFSN-TV. This later prompted the warrant for the FDA to remove and destroy the products.

A report from the Fresno Bee stated that during this time, inspectors found “coronavirus and other exotic contagions, such as malaria, Hepatitis B and C, chlamydia, human herpes and rubella, among others, used in the production of various test kits,” in the location’s refrigerators.

The FDA is now advising consumers of these products to report any adverse events or quality problems experienced with the use of these tests to the FDA's MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program.

