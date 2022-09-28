The FDA has updated its definition of "healthy" food under new guidelines. The proposed rule would apply the redefined “healthy” label to food packaging.

Under the proposed definition, in order to be labeled with the “healthy” claim on food packaging, the products would need to:

Contain a certain meaningful amount of food from at least one of the food groups or subgroups (e.g., fruit, vegetable, dairy, etc.) recommended by the Dietary Guidelines.

Adhere to specific limits for certain nutrients, such as saturated fat, sodium and added sugars. The threshold for the limits is based on a percent of the Daily Value (DV) for the nutrient and varies depending on the food and food group. The limit for sodium is 10% of the DV per serving (230 milligrams per serving).

For example, a cereal would need to contain ¾ ounces of whole grains and contain no more than 1 gram of saturated fat, 230 milligrams of sodium and 2.5 grams of added sugars.

More foods, considered healthy in nutrition science, but not previously found on labels, would now be included in the label. Examples include nuts and seeds, higher fat fish (such as salmon), certain oils and water.

“Healthy eating patterns are associated with improved health, yet most people’s eating patterns do not align with current dietary recommendations,” said Susan Mayne, Ph.D., director of the FDA Center for Food Safety and Applied Nutrition.

According to the FDA, more than 80% of people in the U.S. aren’t eating enough vegetables, fruit and dairy; and most people consume too much added sugars, saturated fat and sodium.

The guiding reason for the changes is to improve public health patterns—including chronic disease and health equity.

The proposed rule follows the White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health, as well as the release of the related national strategy, which aims to end hunger, improve nutrition and physical activity, reduce diet-related diseases and close disparity gaps by 2030.

“Nutrition is key to improving our nation’s health,” said HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra. “Healthy food can lower our risk for chronic disease. But too many people may not know what constitutes healthy food. FDA’s move will help educate more Americans to improve health outcomes, tackle health disparities and save lives.”

“Diet-related chronic diseases, such as cardiovascular disease and Type 2 diabetes, are the leading causes of death and disability in the U.S. and disproportionately impact racial and ethnic minority groups,” said FDA Commissioner Robert M. Califf, M.D. “Today’s action is an important step toward accomplishing a number of nutrition-related priorities, which include empowering consumers with information to choose healthier diets and establishing healthy eating habits early. It can also result in a healthier food supply.”

Along with empowering consumers, adopting the updated definition may help foster a healthier food supply if some manufacturers reformulate (e.g., add more vegetables or whole grains to meet criteria) or develop products that meet the updated definition.

The FDA is also in the process of developing a symbol to correspond with the healthy definition and help consumers to select healthy options in stores.

The agency remains committed to continuing to create a healthier food supply through its recently released guidance to reduce sodium in processed, packaged and prepared foods; to provide consumers with accessible nutrition information about the foods they eat; and to provide industry with recommendations on how to use dietary guidance statements on food labeling.

Future planned actions include:

Developing a front-of-package (FOP) labeling system to quickly and more easily communicate nutrition information to empower consumers to make healthy decisions.

Facilitating making nutrition information easily available when grocery shopping online.

Facilitating lowering the sodium content of food in the food supply, including by issuing revised, lower voluntary sodium reduction targets for industry.

Holding a public meeting regarding future steps the federal government could take to facilitate lowering added sugar consumption.

Releasing additional education and outreach efforts to ensure that parents and caregivers are aware of the latest recommendations for healthy eating in young children and for taking steps to reduce exposure to toxic elements in food.

