The FDA has issued an advisory for certain lots of Darwin's Natural Pet Products after the agency dedicated salmonella in some of the samples.

FDA samples from the lots listed below tested positive for Salmonella.

Darwin’s Natural Pet Products Natural Selections Chicken Recipe with Organic Vegetables for Dogs, Lot 9774, manufactured on Jun 13, 2023.

Darwin’s Natural Pet Products Natural Selections Chicken Recipe for Cats, Lot 9795, manufactured on Jun 28, 2023.

Darwin’s Natural Pet Products Natural Selections Chicken Recipe for Cats, Lot 9830, manufactured on Jul 19, 2023.

The products are in white and clear plastic packages. The dog food has blue labeling, and the cat food has blue and green labeling. Each package weighs two pounds and consists of four separate units. The lot codes are printed on the front of the lower left unit of the package.

If you have these lots of pet food from Darwin’s Natural Pet Products, or you can’t be sure of the lot code of the products you have, throw them away. Do not feed them to your pets.

