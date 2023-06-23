fda recall_fruit blend

A range of frozen fruit products have been recalled due to possible contamination with Listeria monocytogenes.

The recall applies to a wide variety of products because each product has been linked to pineapple from a third party supplier, who first detected the contamination in its supply.

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women. Any consumers concerned about an illness should contact a physician.

Products were distributed via the following retailers:

  • Walmart: Great Value Mixed Fruit, Great Value Dark Sweet Cherries, and Great Value Mango Chunks sold at stores in AR, AZ, CA, CO, DC, IA, ID, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MN, MO, MT, ND, NE, NM, NV, OH, OK, OR, PA, SD, TX, UT, VA, WV and WY from January 19, 2023 to June 13, 2023
  • Whole Foods: 365 Organic Tropical Fruit Medley, 365 Organic Pineapple Chunks, 365 Pineapple Chunks, 365 Organic Whole Strawberries, 365 Organic Slice Strawberries and Bananas, and 365 Organic Blackberries distributed to select stores throughout the US from November 1, 2022 to June 21, 2023
  • Trader Joe’s: Trader Joe’s Organic Tropical Fruit Blend distributed to select distribution centers or stores in AK, AL, CT, CO, DE, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, MN, MO, NE, NH, NJ, NM, NY, OH, OK, PA, RI, TN, TX, VA, VT, WI, and Washington DC from March 28, 2023 to April 11, 2023
  • Target: Good & Gather Organic Cherries and Berries Fruit Blend, Good & Gather Dark Sweet Whole Pitted Cherries, Good & Gather Mango Strawberry Blend, Good & Gather Mixed Fruit Blend, Good & Gather Mango Chunks, Good & Gather Blueberries, and Good & Gather Triple Berry Blend distributed nationwide from October 14, 2022 to May 22, 2023
  • Aldi: Season’s Choice Tropical Blend distributed to select distribution centers or stores in AL, AR, CT, FL, GA, IA, KS, KY, MA, MD, MI, MO, MS, NC, NE, NH, NY, OH, OK, PA, RI, SC, TN, TX, VA, VT and WV from October 11, 2022 to May 22, 2023
  • AWG (Associated Wholesale Grocers): Best Choice Pitted Red Tart Cherries Unsweetened distributed to select distribution centers or stores in KS, MO, NE and OK from April 5, 2023 to May 4, 2023

To date, there have been no illnesses associated with this voluntary recall.

This voluntary recall includes the following code dates currently in stores or consumers’ freezers:

Walmart

Great Value Mixed Fruit packaged in a 16-ounce plastic bag (70,360 cases) with the following codes:

Lot

Best By

Lot

Best By

Lot

Best By

FMX23500312/16/2024FMX30090201/09/2025FMX30331302/02/2025
FMX23510112/17/2024FMX30180601/18/2025FMX30380302/07/2025
FMX30390302/08/2025FMX30410202/09/2025FMX30520202/21/2025
FMX30400302/09/2025FMX30510202/20/2025FMX30530202/22/2025
FMX30540102/23/2025FMX30690703/10/2025FED30686103/09/2025
FED30696103/10/2025    

Great Value Dark Sweet Cherries packaged in16-ounce plastic bag (3,305 cases) with the following codes:

Lot

Best By

FED30896203/30/2025

Great Value Mango Chunks packaged in a 16-ounce plastic bag (8,569 cases) with the following codes:

Lot

Best By

FED30616103/02/2025

Whole Foods

365 Organic Tropical Fruit Medley packaged in a 32-ounce plastic bag (34,578 cases) with the following codes:

Lot

Best By

Lot

Best By

Lot

Best By

FED30265201/26/2024FED22845210/11/2023FED30535102/22/2024
FED30275101/27/2024FED22855110/12/2023FED31245205/03/2024
FED23185111/14/2023    

365 Organic Pineapple Chunks packaged in a 10-ounce plastic bag (14,946 cases) with the following codes:

Lot

Best By

Lot

Best By

Lot

Best By

FED30301101/30/2025FED30313101/31/2025FED31163104/26/2025
FED30311101/31/2025FED30753103/16/2025FED22551109/12/2024
FED22561109/13/2024FED22571109/14/2024FED22581109/15/2024

365 Pineapple Chunks packaged in a 16-ounce plastic bag (8,049 cases) with the following codes:

Lot

Best By

Lot

Best By

Lot

Best By

FED30313201/31/2025FED30323102/01/2025FED30753203/16/2025
FED30313301/31/2025FED30343102/03/2025FED30763103/17/2025

365 Organic Whole Strawberries packaged in a 32-ounce plastic bag (13,017 cases) with the following codes:

Lot

Best By

FED30545102/23/2025
FED30555102/24/2025

365 Organic Sliced Strawberries and Bananas packaged in a 32-ounce plastic bag (3,691 cases) with the following codes:

Lot

Best By

FED31085204/18/2024
FED31095104/19/2024

365 Organic Blackberries packaged in a 10-ounce plastic bag (2,181 cases) with the following codes:

Lot

Best By

FED22591109/16/2024

Trader Joe’s

Trader Joe’s Organic Tropical Fruit Blend packaged in a 16-ounce plastic bag (2,588 cases) with the following codes:

Lot

Best By

Lot

Best By

Lot

Best By

FMX30300501/30/24FMX30320402/01/24FMX30340102/03/24
FMX30310501/31/24FMX30330102/02/24  

Target

Good & Gather Organic Cherries and Berries Fruit Blend packaged in a 32-ounce plastic bag (3,961 cases) with the following codes:

Lot

Best By

FED30555202/24/2025

Good & Gather Dark Sweet Whole Pitted Cherries packaged in a 12-ounce plastic bag (1,515 cases) with the following codes:

Lot

Best By

FED30886203/29/2025

Good & Gather Mango Strawberry Blend packaged in a 48-ounce plastic bag (238 cases) with the following codes:

Lot

Best By

FED30835103/24/2025

Good & Gather Mixed Fruit Blend packaged in a 48-ounce plastic bag (8,178 cases) with the following codes:

Lot

Best By

FED30815303/22/2025
FED30825103/23/2025
FED30895103/30/2025

Good & Gather Mango Chunks packaged in a 12-ounce plastic bag (871 cases) with the following codes:

Lot

Best By

FED30866103/27/2025

Good & Gather Blueberries packaged in a 48-ounce plastic bag (5,344 cases) with the following codes:

Lot

Best By

FED22865110/13/2023

Good & Gather Triple Berry Blend packaged in a 48-ounce plastic bag (6,034 cases) with the following codes:

Lot

Best By

FED22865210/13/2023
FED22875110/14/2023

Aldi

Season’s Choice Tropical Blend and Mixed Fruit packaged in a 32-ounce plastic bag (38,909) with the following codes: 

Lot

Best By

Lot

Best By

Lot

Best By

FMX23401112/06/2024FMX23550112/21/2024FMX23620212/28/2024
FMX23410312/07/2024FMX23600112/26/2024FMX23630112/29/2024
FMX23421112/08/2024FMX23610212/27/2024FMX30120801/12/2025
FMX30310101/31/2025FMX30320102/01/2025FMX30130201/13/2025
FMX30140201/14/2025FMX30300101/30/2025FMX23070411/03/2024
FMX23070711/03/2024FMX23180411/14/2024FMX22760510/03/2024
FMX22770510/04/2024    

AWG (Associated Wholesale Grocers)

Best Choice Pitted Red Tart Cherries Unsweetened packaged in a 12-ounce plastic bag (1,088 cases) with the following code:

Lot

Best By

FED30886103/29/2025

Consumers are urged to check their freezers for the recalled product, not to consume it and either discard the product or return it to the store for a full refund. All other Sunrise Growers products that have different lot codes or best by dates are not affected by this recall. The affected retail customers have been notified of this recall and instructed to remove any recalled product from retail store shelves and inventories.

Consumers seeking information may email recall@sunrisegrowers.com or call 1.888.490.5591 Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Pacific Time.

