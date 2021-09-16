Willard, Ohio -- Parsley from Buurma Farms Inc. may contain E. Coli, based upon random sampling. Buurma has voluntarily recalled 320 boxes of plain parsley.

The recalled flat leaf parsley has a harvest date of Aug. 30 and was picked in Gregory, Mi. The E. coli contamination was reported on Sept. 13.

The contaminated sample is being genome sequenced to determine whether it may cause disease in humans, but the product is being recalled as a precautionary measure. No illnesses have been reported in relation to this recall.

Recalled parsley was shipped in 30-count cartons to retailers in Ohio and Michigan between Aug. 31 and Sept. 3, and in 60-count crates to wholesalers in Illinois, Pennsylvania, New York, and South Carolina between Sept. 2 and Sept 4.

Retailers and wholesalers can find the product code on the orange lot code sticker on each case and at the end of the GTIN number below the bar code on the PTI label. Only flat leaf parsley with a lot code of 2A242A6 and PTI lot code 2B243A6 are under recall.

Individual bunches of flat parsley sold to retail stores would likely have a "Buurma Farms Plain Parsley" twist-tie with a PLU number 4901 and UPC 33383 80125. The PLU and UPC numbers are not unique to Buurma Farms and is on all flat parsley regardless of source. Wholesale bunches have only a plain red rubber band instead of a twist tie.

The recalled product should already be out of distribution and production has been suspended while regulatory agencies perform an investigation.

Recalled parsley should be thrown away. Questions about this recall may be addressed to the Buurma Farms consumer hotline at 1-866-827-3362 which is available Monday to Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.