Washington, DC - On April 29, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced its commitment to ban menthol in cigarettes and ban all characterizing flavors (including menthol) in cigars.

According to the FDA, these bans will significantly reduce diseases and deaths linked to smoking tobacco products.

The move builds upon previous FDA actions that banned other flavored cigarettes in 2009.

“Banning menthol—the last allowable flavor—in cigarettes and banning all flavors in cigars will help save lives, particularly among those disproportionately affected by these deadly products.

"The majority of our cigarette sales are menthol," said Jade Kinley, owner of 313, a convenience store in downtown Williamsport at 313 Pine St. "Thirteen out of 20 of what we carry are menthol."

"I think people are going to pick up on something that does not have the negative effects of menthol. I feel like people will come up with something different," Kinley continued.

With these actions, the FDA will help significantly reduce youth initiation, increase the chances of smoking cessation among current smokers, and address health disparities experienced by communities of color, low-income populations, and LGBTQ+ individuals, all of whom are far more likely to use these tobacco products,” said Acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock, M.D.

“Together, these actions represent powerful, science-based approaches that will have an extraordinary public health impact. Armed with strong scientific evidence, and with full support from the Administration, we believe these actions will launch us on a trajectory toward ending tobacco-related disease and death in the U.S.”

Studies have shown that menthol increases the appeal of tobacco products and may ease progression to regular smoking, especially among youths and young adults. A person who would otherwise find the flavor of a tobacco product unpleasant may enjoy the addition of menthol, which imparts a cooling, minty flavor.

According to the FDA, banning menthol cigarettes in the U.S. could lead an additional 923,000 smokers to quit within the first 13 to 17 months after a ban goes into effect and about 633,000 premature deaths would be averted.

“For far too long, certain populations, including African Americans, have been targeted and disproportionately impacted by tobacco use. Despite the tremendous progress we’ve made in getting people to stop smoking over the past 55 years, that progress hasn’t been experienced by everyone equally,” said Mitch Zeller, J.D., director of the FDA’s Center for Tobacco Products.

“These flavor standards would reduce cigarette and cigar initiation and use, reduce health disparities, and promote health equity by addressing a significant and disparate source of harm. Taken together, these policies will help save lives and improve the public health of our country as we confront the leading cause of preventable disease and death.”

The FDA's enforcement of a flavored tobacco ban would address manufacturers, distributors, wholesalers, importers, and retailers; the FDA would be unable to target individual possession or use of banned tobacco products.

The FDA is also focusing on its regulatory oversight of e-cigarettes and invested in a multimedia campaign to dissuade young Americans from using e-cigarettes. In addition, the Center for Tobacco Products recently issued warning letters to manufacturers and retailers that continue to sell banned vape products.

The agency recognizes the importance of making resources for smoking cessation readily available. Smokers interested in quitting today should visit Smoke Free or call 1-800-QUIT-NOW to learn about cessation services available in their state.