Several major food suppliers have issued recalls on products, including some that may be tainted with a bacteria that can cause fatal infections, the Food and Drug Administration warned.

The recalls affect products sold at Wegmans, Walmart, through Schwan's Home Delivery, and Stutzman Farms, the FDA said.

Listeria prompts Wegmans recall

Fruit Fresh Up is voluntarily recalling all fresh cut fruit and vegetable products and ready-to-eat dips, as listed below, processed at its Depew, NY production facilities, due to a possible health risk from Listeria monocytogenes.

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

Products subject to the voluntary recall of fresh cut fruits and vegetables are packaged in clear plastic containers with a tamper evident seal and identified with a “Best if Used By” date between March 5 and March 23, 2022.

Ready-to-eat dips are provided in 7 oz clear plastic clamshell containers with a Best if Used By date of March 15, 2022 to March 31, 2022. Consumers who still have any of these products in their refrigerators are urged not to consume the product and to discard immediately. No illnesses have been reported with the products being recalled to date.

This voluntary recall notification is being issued after results from the environmental program found surfaces where products are packaged into containers to contain Listeria monocytogenes.

Recalled items from the facility were distributed in NY and surrounding states. Retailers have been advised to check store shelves and warehouse inventories to confirm that no recalled product is available for purchase by consumers.

Retailer and consumer questions about the voluntary recall should be directed to Fruit Fresh Up at 716-684-3400, Mon.-Fri. 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Eastern Time.

The following products are subject to this recall:

Product Description UPC • Wegmans 10oz Watermelon Chunks 077890209066 • Wegmans 24oz Mini Hearts 077890938096 • Wegmans 32oz Watermelon Chunks 077890246610 • Wegmans 32oz Pineapple Spears 077890251843 • Wegmans 32oz Cantaloupe Spears 077890260579 • Wegmans 32oz Melon Trio 077890495520 • Fresh Harvest 18oz Cantaloupe Spears 64779300398 • Fresh Harvest 18oz Melon Trio 64779300400 • Fresh Harvest 18oz Pineapple Spears 64779300397 • Fresh Harvest 18oz Watermelon Chunks 64779300469 • Fresh Harvest 6# Pine Bucket 64779300011 • Fresh Harvest Small fruit platter w/raspberry dip 64779300336 • Fresh Harvest Small veggie platter w/ranch 64779300337

Fragments founds in pancake mix

Continental Mills has issued a recall for a single lot of Great Value Buttermilk Pancake & Waffle Mix, UPC 078742370828, Lot code KX2063, Best By Date of 09/01/2023, due to a potential foreign material contamination. Fragments from a cable used to clear the processing line were discovered in a limited amount of product.

The affected product was distributed nationwide through retail Walmart stores. No contaminated product has been reported by consumers to date. No injuries have been reported to date.

If you have recently purchased any of the products noted above, please dispose of the product or please return the product to your store for a replacement or refund.

For more information or to receive a refund, please call the Recall Phone Hotline at 1-800-578-7832 Mon.-Fri. 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Pacific Time.

Schwan's recalls dip

Fairmont Foods, Inc. is recalling corrugated boxes of Schwan’s Brand “Spinach and Artichoke Dip” with date code P82013 xxxx due to undeclared soy and wheat.

People who have allergies or sensitivities to soy and wheat run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if the recalled product is consumed.

The recalled product is packed in a brown corrugated box imprinted with a red Schwan’s Brand “Spinach and Artichoke Dip” Net Wt. 24 oz (1-lb 8 oz) 680g. The box contains two bowls in each box. The number #802 and the product information code P82013 xxxx are located on the side of the packaging. The recall was initiated after it was discovered that the incorrect packaging had been used.

Schwan’s may have distributed the recalled product to the lower 48 States through Schwan’s home delivery network. The recalled product was not sold in retail stores.

Unlabeled wheat allergen

Stutzman Farms of Millersburg, Ohio is voluntarily recalling all products containing einkorn as the product labels do not declare wheat, a known allergen, on the product label.

The following products are subject to this recall:

Organic Einkorn Berries (sold bulk, or in 25 and 50 lb packages)

Organic Whole Einkorn Flour (sold bulk, or in 25 lb packages)

Organic All Purpose Einkorn Flour (sold bulk)

Organic All Purpose Flour (sold bulk)

Sourdough Einkorn Pretzels (sold in 4 and 8 oz packages)

Sprouted Einkorn Grate Nuts (sold in .75 and 3 lb packages)

Sprouted Einkorn Crackers (sold in .30 and 1 lb packages)

Products were sold through retailers in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Missouri, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. All lots of product that were prepared, sold, or distributed from Stutzman Farms containing einkorn are included in this recall.



