A salmonella outbreak in a dozen states that's caused 14 people to fall ill, including two who were hospitalized, has been linked to Jif peanut butter.
Now the FDA is issuing a warning to consumers to check the labels on peanut butter products made by the J.M Smucker Company. Although the items were produced in 2010, the last reported illness was earlier this month, according to reports.
The FDA, along with CDC and state and local partners, are investigating a multistate outbreak of SalmonellaSenftenberg infections linked to certain Jif peanut butter products produced at the J.M. Smucker Company facility in Lexington, Kentucky.
CDC’s review of epidemiological information indicates that five out of five people reported consuming peanut butter and four of the five people specifically reported consuming different varieties of Jif brand peanut butter prior to becoming ill.
FDA conducted Whole Genome Sequencing analysis on an environmental sample collected at the Lexington, KY, J.M. Smucker Company facility in 2010. The analysis shows that this 2010 environmental sample matches the strain causing illnesses in this current outbreak.
Epidemiologic evidence indicates that Jif brand peanut butter produced in the Smucker facility in Lexington is the likely cause of illnesses in this outbreak.
J.M. Smucker Company has voluntarily recalled certain Jif brand peanut butter products that have the lot code numbers between 1274425 – 2140425 if the first seven digits end with 425 (manufactured in Lexington, KY).
A list of UPC codes are included below. This is not a complete list of UPC codes. There are products not listed that fall within the Lot Code range. FDA will continue to provide updates as they become available.
UPC
Description
|5150025516
JIF 16 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER
5150025537
JIF 16 OUNCE CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER
5150024705
JIF 96 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TWIN PACK
5150024706
JIF 96 OUNCE CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER TWIN PACK
5150007565
JIF 40 OUNCE NATURAL CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER
5150008026
JIF 12 OUNCE CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER INTERNATIONAL
5150008051
JIF 3/4 OUNCE PEANUT BUTTER PLASTIC CASE
5150008058
JIF .64 OUNCE NATURAL PEANUT BUTTER PLASTIC CASE
5150021889
JIF 96 COUNT NATURAL PEANUT BUTTER TO GO CASE
5150024114
JIF 36 COUNT CREAMY JIF PEANUT TO GO CASE
5150024130
JIF 8 COUNT CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER TO GO
5150024136
JIF 8 COUNT CREAMY PBTR TO GO
5150024137
JIF 4.5 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TO GO
5150024143
JIF 54 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TO GO 36 PACK
5150024163
JIF 28 OUNCE CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER
5150024170
JIF 96 COUNT CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TO GO
5150024174
JIF 54 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TO GO 36 PACK
5150024177
JIF 28 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER
5150024182
JIF 40 OUNCE NATURAL HONEY
5150024191
JIF 12 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER
5150024307
JIF 12 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TO GO
5150024321
JIF 40 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER
5150024322
JIF 28 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER
5150024331
JIF 4 POUND CAN CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER
5150024404
JIF 96 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY TWINPACK
5150024540
JIF 15.5 OUNCE NO ADDED SUGAR PEANUT BUTTER
5150024545
JIF 13 OUNCE SQUEEZABLE POUCH
5150024548
JIF 33.5 OUNCE NO ADDED SUGAR PEANUT BUTTER
5150024572
JIF 13 OUNCE NATURAL SQUEEZE POUCH
5150024769
JIF 80 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TWIN PACK
5150024776
JIF 80 OUNCE CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER TWIN PACK
5150025499
JIF 40 OUNCE REDUCED FAT CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER
5150025518
JIF 16 OZ REDUCED FAT CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER
5150025530
JIF 16 OUNCE CREAMY OMEGA 3 PEANUT BUTTER
5150025542
JIF 80 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TWIN PACK
5150025565
JIF 16 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER
5150025574
JIF 16 OUNCE NATURAL CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER
5150025578
JIF 16 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER HONEY
5150072001
JIF 40 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER
5150072002
JIF 40 OUNCE CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER
5150075007
JIF TO GO 8 PACK 250 GRAM CREAMY
5150041418
JIF 46.5 OUNCE NO ADDED SUGAR PEANUT BUTTER
5150092100
JIF 1.1 OUNCE PORTION CONTROL PEANUT BUTTER 120 COUNT
FDA’s investigation is ongoing and more information will be provided as it becomes available.
Recommendation
Consumers, restaurants, and retailers should not eat, sell, or serve any recalled Jif brand peanut butter that have lot code numbers 1274425 through 2140425, only if the first seven digits end with 425 (see photo example below). This product has a two-year shelf life so consumers should check any Jif peanut butter in their home.
FDA recommends that if you have used the recalled Jif brand peanut butter that have lot code numbers 1274425 through 2140425 and the first seven digits end with 425, you should wash and sanitize surfaces and utensils that could have touched the peanut butter.
If you or someone in your household ate this peanut butter and have symptoms of salmonellosis, please contact your healthcare provider.