Jif recall.jpg

A salmonella outbreak in a dozen states that's caused 14 people to fall ill, including two who were hospitalized, has been linked to Jif peanut butter.

Now the FDA is issuing a warning to consumers to check the labels on peanut butter products made by the J.M Smucker Company. Although the items were produced in 2010, the last reported illness was earlier this month, according to reports.

outbreak map.jpg

The FDA, along with CDC and state and local partners, are investigating a multistate outbreak of SalmonellaSenftenberg infections linked to certain Jif peanut butter products produced at the J.M. Smucker Company facility in Lexington, Kentucky.  

CDC’s review of epidemiological information indicates that five out of five people reported consuming peanut butter and four of the five people specifically reported consuming different varieties of Jif brand peanut butter prior to becoming ill.

pb.jpg

FDA conducted Whole Genome Sequencing analysis on an environmental sample collected at the Lexington, KY, J.M. Smucker Company facility in 2010. The analysis shows that this 2010 environmental sample matches the strain causing illnesses in this current outbreak.

Epidemiologic evidence indicates that Jif brand peanut butter produced in the Smucker facility in Lexington is the likely cause of illnesses in this outbreak.

J.M. Smucker Company has voluntarily recalled certain Jif brand peanut butter products that have the lot code numbers between 1274425 – 2140425 if the first seven digits end with 425 (manufactured in Lexington, KY).

label.jpg

A list of UPC codes are included below. This is not a complete list of UPC codes. There are products not listed that fall within the Lot Code range. FDA will continue to provide updates as they become available.

UPC

Description

5150024706

JIF 96 OUNCE CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER TWIN PACK

5150007565

JIF 40 OUNCE NATURAL CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER

5150008026

JIF 12 OUNCE CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER INTERNATIONAL

5150008051

JIF 3/4 OUNCE PEANUT BUTTER PLASTIC CASE

5150008058

JIF .64 OUNCE NATURAL PEANUT BUTTER PLASTIC CASE

5150021889

JIF 96 COUNT NATURAL PEANUT BUTTER TO GO CASE

5150024114

JIF 36 COUNT CREAMY JIF PEANUT TO GO CASE

5150024130

JIF 8 COUNT CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER TO GO

5150024136

JIF 8 COUNT CREAMY PBTR TO GO

5150024137

JIF 4.5 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TO GO

5150024143

JIF 54 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TO GO 36 PACK

5150024163

JIF 28 OUNCE CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER

5150024170

JIF 96 COUNT CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TO GO

5150024174

JIF 54 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TO GO 36 PACK

5150024177

JIF 28 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER

5150024182

JIF 40 OUNCE NATURAL HONEY

5150024191

JIF 12 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER

5150024307

JIF 12 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TO GO

5150024321

JIF 40 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER

5150024322

JIF 28 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER

5150024331

JIF 4 POUND CAN CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER

5150024404

JIF 96 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY TWINPACK

5150024540

JIF 15.5 OUNCE NO ADDED SUGAR PEANUT BUTTER

5150024548

JIF 33.5 OUNCE NO ADDED SUGAR PEANUT BUTTER

5150024769

JIF 80 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TWIN PACK

5150024776

JIF 80 OUNCE CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER TWIN PACK

5150025499

JIF 40 OUNCE REDUCED FAT CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER

5150025518

JIF 16 OZ REDUCED FAT CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER

5150025530

JIF 16 OUNCE CREAMY OMEGA 3 PEANUT BUTTER

5150025542

JIF 80 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TWIN PACK

5150025565

JIF 16 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER

5150025574

JIF 16 OUNCE NATURAL CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER

5150025578

JIF 16 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER HONEY

5150072001

JIF 40 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER

5150072002

JIF 40 OUNCE CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER

5150075007

JIF TO GO 8 PACK 250 GRAM CREAMY

5150041418

JIF 46.5 OUNCE NO ADDED SUGAR PEANUT BUTTER

5150092100

JIF 1.1 OUNCE PORTION CONTROL PEANUT BUTTER 120 COUNT

FDA’s investigation is ongoing and more information will be provided as it becomes available.

Recommendation

Consumers, restaurants, and retailers should not eat, sell, or serve any recalled Jif brand peanut butter that have lot code numbers 1274425 through 2140425, only if the first seven digits end with 425 (see photo example below). This product has a two-year shelf life so consumers should check any Jif peanut butter in their home.

FDA recommends that if you have used the recalled Jif brand peanut butter that have lot code numbers 1274425 through 2140425 and the first seven digits end with 425, you should wash and sanitize surfaces and utensils that could have touched the peanut butter.

If you or someone in your household ate this peanut butter and have symptoms of salmonellosis, please contact your healthcare provider.

This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.