Williamsport, Pa. - Two inmates at the United States Federal Correctional Institution, Allenwood (FCC Allenwood), White Deer, Pa., were charged in a criminal information on Aug. 10 for possessing contraband in prison.

The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, reported the inmates to be John Townsend, age 40, and Geraldo Rodriguez Diaz, age 27.

According to Acting United States Attorney Bruce D. Brandler, the criminal information alleges that Townsend and Rodriguez Diaz were each found in possession of cellular telephones on May 10, 2021.

Cellphones are illegal for prisoners to possess. The FCC claims contraband cell phones have been used by inmates to arrange the murder of witnesses and public safety officers, traffic in drugs, and manage criminal enterprises. "This illegal practice jeopardizes the safety of America’s communities and public safety officials," they wrote.

The charges stem from an investigation by officers at FCC Allenwood and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Assistant United States Attorney Alisan V. Martin is prosecuting the case.