On Saturday, May 30, 2020, various individuals sought to use peaceful protests in Philadelphia as cover to commit violent criminal acts, including arson.

The FBI is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying seven individuals who are being sought in connection with such arson incidents.

We are offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the identification and arrest of these individuals.

A "Seeking Information" poster and additional photos featuring these individuals are attached to this email and have been posted to FBI.gov.

Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI at 215-418-4000. Tips can also be electronically submitted at tips.fbi.gov