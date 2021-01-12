Washington, D.C. -- The FBI's Washington Field Office continues to seek the public’s assistance in identifying individuals who made unlawful entry into the United States Capitol Building on January 6, 2021, in Washington, D.C.

Some of the potential charges, according to Reuters, include seditious conspiracy and felony murder. Five deaths are now linked to the riot, including the death of a Capitol Police officer.

Gun-related offenses are against more than 50 defendants, Reuters said. Federal laws against carrying a gun in the Capitol bulding and possessing an unregistered firearm or unlicensed ammunition in the District of Columbia have landed those individuals in trouble.

Other charges include assault of a federal law enforcement officer, which is a federal crime, and unlawful entry on the Capitol grounds. Legal experts also say individuals could be charged with a fedral law that bans efforts to overthrown the government, also called sedition.

Anyone with information regarding these individuals, or anyone who witnessed any unlawful violent actions at the Capitol or near the area, is asked to contact the FBI's Toll-Free Tipline at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324) to verbally report tips.

You may also submit any information, photos, or videos that could be relevant online at fbi.gov/USCapitol. You may also contact your local FBI office