Wysox, Pa. — The FBI is now offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the resolution of a case involving a woman missing from Wysox for more than a decade.

It appeared to be a normal day when Maria Miller left for work on Feb. 5 of 2011 for her shift at the Dandy Mini Mart on Route 6 in Wysox, according to investigators. Police say she then left her job and returned home, though the Dandy Mart is the last confirmed sighting of Miller.

Miller and her husband were planning a trip to West Virginia to visit family, FBI said.

Traveling in a Chevrolet Cobalt, Miller is believed to have driven to Summerville and Beckley, both in West Virginia, on the day she went missing, according to the release.

Investigators said Miller was approximately 5-feet, 1-inch and 125-pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She would be 46 years old now.

Anyone with information that could help should call 1-800-CALL-FBI or email at tips.fbi.gov.

Members of the FBI Pittsburgh, the Pennsylvania State Police, and the West Virginia State Police are working the investigation.

