Dallas, Tx. -- On Tuesday, Calvin A. Shivers, Assistant Director of the FBI's Criminal Investigative Division, and Matthew J. DeSarno, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI's Dallas Field Office, announced the addition of Jose Rodolfo Villarreal-Hernandez, also known as "El Gato," to the FBI's Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list.

The U.S. Department of State's Transnational Organized Crime Rewards Program is offering a reward of up to $1 million for information that could lead directly to Villarreal-Hernandez's arrest.

According to the FBI's Dallas Field Office, Villarreal-Hernandez was allegedly responsible for stalking and orchestrating the murder-for-hire of a 43-year-old man in Southlake, Texas. The victim and his wife were loading purchases from a shopping center in Southlake into the back of their vehicle on May 22, 2013, when a white Toyota Sequoia approached them and a shooter exited the vehicle and shot the man several times. The shooter quickly fled the scene in the white Toyota.

The ensuing FBI investigation found that the victim had been stalked by a group of individuals since March of 2011. The stalkers allegedly committed the murder at the direction of Villarreal-Hernandez. Investigators believe that Villarreal-Hernandez had some sort of personal grudge against the victim, but have not released any additional details about their relationship.

A federal arrest warrant was issued in the United States District Court, Northern District of Texas, in 2018. Villarreal-Hernandez is charged with interstate stalking and conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire.

“Jose Rodolfo Villarreal-Hernandez is charged with orchestrating a brutal murder that took place in broad daylight at a busy shopping center. The shooter and his accomplices showed no regard for the victim, his wife, or the innocent bystanders who witnessed the murder,” said Special Agent in Charge DeSarno. “The FBI’s ‘Ten Most Wanted Fugitives Program’ allows us to bring this case to the eyes and ears of citizens around the world. We will not rest until Villarreal-Hernandez is apprehended and made to answer for these charges in court.”

“The FBI will continue to use its ‘Ten Most Wanted Fugitives Program’ to locate and arrest violent criminals like Jose Rodolfo Villarreal-Hernandez,” said Assistant Director Shivers. “We will bring to justice those individuals who commit violent acts and threaten the safety of our citizens and our community. However, in order for us to be effective, we need the public's assistance. We encourage you to reach out to the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI if you witness a crime or have information that is beneficial to an ongoing investigation."

Villarreal-Hernandez should be considered armed and dangerous. He has black hair and brown eyes, stands 5 feet 4 inches tall, and is approximately 165 pounds. The FBI believes he may be hiding in Mexico, and that he may have ties to a drug trafficking operation there. Villarreal-Hernandez is the 524th person to be placed on the FBI’s “Ten Most Wanted Fugitives” list.

The FBI has made a "Ten Most Wanted Fugitive" poster available on its website as well as social media platforms such as Facebook and Twitter. Digital billboards in several southern states will also display requests for information. Anyone with information regarding Villarreal-Hernandez’s whereabouts should call the FBI at 1-800-CALLFBI. Tips can also be provided online at tips.fbi.gov.