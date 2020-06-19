As summer activities ramp up into full swing, Father's Day can be synonymous with outdoor activities like a trip to the lake, grilling outside, camping, or maybe just some work around the house.

With any plans you may have for celebrating dads, be sure to know what kind of weather to expect. Here's a look at what to expect in the northeast.

Spotty thunderstorms to dot the Northeast

The summer solstice takes place this weekend and the air will have a very summery feel to it across the Northeast. Widespread temperatures in the 80s F along with the chance for showers and thunderstorms, primarily in the afternoon, are in the forecast.

This threat for wet weather will be sparked by a pesky slow-moving storm system that has plagued portions of the Carolinas and Virginia with heavy rain in recent days. Into this weekend, the storm system will slowly begin to lift northward, expanding the threat for wet weather across a wider swath of the Northeast.

Because of the recent stretch of dry weather, the rain will be beneficial across the region, but unfortunately it will come at a time when many people are looking to head outdoors.

While a good portion of the Northeast could face the threat for wet weather, showers and thunderstorms should remain rather scattered in nature, meaning not everyone will have to deal with adverse conditions. One area across the Northeast that could feature a higher likelihood of drier conditions will be across portions of coastal and northern New England.