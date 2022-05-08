Williamsport, Pa. — A Williamsport man was arrested and jailed Saturday night after police say he was driving drunk with his five-month-old baby in the car.

Austin C. Bower, 22, also injured a police officer during the struggle to take him into custody, according to charges filed by the Old Lycoming Township Police Department.

Just before 10 p.m., an officer stopped Bower for speeding in the 2300 block of Lycoming Creek Road, charges state. As police activated their emergency lights, the vehicle pulled into the Family Dollar parking lot and the driver immediately got out and fled on foot, arrest papers say.

The police officer chased the driver, later identified as Bower, into a small ravine near the parking lot. Bower allegedly refused police commands to stop and would not show the officer his hand, which he had tucked into his waistband. Bower reportedly fought with the officer and continued resisting, even as a second officer arrived to assist.

It was learned Bower was driving under the influence of alcohol, police say. There were reportedly numerous open and empty beer containers within the vehicle. Bower, who has a DUI-suspended driver’s license, was operating the vehicle with four other individuals inside the vehicle, including Bower’s five-month-old infant child.

The officer sustained injury to his hand, which required transport to the emergency room for treatment. The officer has since been released from the hospital.

Bower was charged with felony aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of children, DUI, driving with a DUI suspended license, resisting arrest, and speeding.

He was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge William Solomon and committed to Lycoming County Prison in lieu of $100,000.00 bail. Bower is currently on Lycoming County Adult Probation Supervision.

Court records show Bower pleaded guilty to drug dealing charges in Lycoming County last March and was sentenced to year of probation. In 2019, Bower pleaded guilty to drug and paraphernalia possession charges, as well as a first-offense DUI. He was ordered to serve a year of probation on the drug charges and six months probation for the DUI.

Docket sheet

