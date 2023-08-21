Loganton, Pa. — A father and one of his sons drowned while fishing at a pond on Saturday evening.

The father and three of his children were on a boat when it capsized. The other two children that were on the boat swam to shore, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

Police were notified of the incident around 9 p.m.

The pond is located on a 116-acre property at 2594 West Valley Road in Logan Township. County records show the property belongs to Samuel Z. and Lydia B. Zook.

