Loganton, Pa. — A father and one of his sons drowned while fishing at a pond on Saturday evening.
The father and three of his children were on a boat when it capsized. The other two children that were on the boat swam to shore, according to Pennsylvania State Police.
Police were notified of the incident around 9 p.m.
The pond is located on a 116-acre property at 2594 West Valley Road in Logan Township. County records show the property belongs to Samuel Z. and Lydia B. Zook.
Press release
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get Our Free Newsletters
Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters.
Sign Up Today!
Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter?
Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update!
Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.
Access to independent, local news is important, do you agree?
We work hard to deliver timely, relevant news, for free. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly to helping us cover news and events in the region.
Thank you for saying that local news matters!