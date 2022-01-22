Danville, Pa. – The fate of the monkeys who escaped Friday following a crash on Route 54 at the Interstate 80 interchange near Danville is unknown.

As of this morning, at least one monkey out of the three to four who escaped after the crash in Valley Township is unaccounted for, according to Trooper Andrea Pelachick of Pennsylvania State Police at Milton.

Investigators continued searching this morning for the animals after capturing several overnight in a nearby wooded area. Reports indicate that a tranquilizer gun may have been used on the monkeys that were captured. A photo from PSP showed at least one monkey hiding up in a tree, as investigators attempted to lure it down.

When asked what the investigators would do with the monkeys once caught, Pelachick said, "The Department of Health and the CDC are responsible for the monkeys at this time."

The monkeys had escaped after a truck with a trailer carrying 100 monkeys to a lab crashed into a dump truck around 3:30 p.m. Jan. 21 in Montour County.

It is unknown at this point which lab the monkeys were heading to and for what purpose. Pelachick referred all questions regarding the monkeys to the Pennsylvania Department of Health (DOH) and Centers for Disease Control (CDC). The DOH and CDC did not immediately return a reporter's request for comment.

The New York Times reported that the monkeys are cynomolgus monkeys, which are often used in scientific research and can cost up to $10,000 each. The monkeys were on their way to a lab in Florida when the crash occurred, according to the New York Times report.

Temperatures dipped into the single digits as investigators searched late into Friday night for the missing monkeys. Pennsylvania Game Commission personnel used flashlights to search in the wooded area off Route 54. State police also used helicopters with thermal cameras to search for the animals.

The Game Commission would not provide additional information on the search this morning, as a spokeswoman referred a reporter to PSP Milton for questions.

Pelachick advised that anyone who sees a monkey should not approach, attempt to catch, or come in contact with the animal. She advised the public call 911 if they see the monkey.