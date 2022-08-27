Liberty, Pa. — An apparent argument near the Park & Ride ended in a fatal shooting Friday afternoon at 3 p.m., State Police say.

The victim has been identified as 31-year-old Jesus Iran Alicia-Santiago of Buffalo, NY. Police have not named the shooter.

A black Ford Explorer driven by Alicia-Santiago and a red sedan driven by the shooter were involved in the fatal incident which took place near the intersection of PA Route 414 and US 15, according to Mansfield Trp. Robert Evanchick.

After being shot, Alicia-Santiago was able to drive his Explorer from the Park & Ride area to the Liberty Exxon convenience store in an attempt to get help, Evanchick said.

It appears Alicia-Santiago and the driver of the other car were arguing near the Park & Ride and the former Landing Strip Restaurant before nearby witnesses heard a gunshot, First News Now reported.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the State Police barracks at 570-662-2151.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.