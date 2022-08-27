Park & Ride shooting.jpg
First News Now

Liberty, Pa. — An apparent argument near the Park & Ride ended in a fatal shooting Friday afternoon at 3 p.m., State Police say.

The victim has been identified as 31-year-old Jesus Iran Alicia-Santiago of Buffalo, NY. Police have not named the shooter.

Police look over a Ford Explorer that was driven by shooting victim Jesus Iran Alicia-Santiago on Friday.

A black Ford Explorer driven by Alicia-Santiago and a red sedan driven by the shooter were involved in the fatal incident which took place near the intersection of PA Route 414 and US 15, according to Mansfield Trp. Robert Evanchick.

The Ford Explorer driven by shooting victim Jesus Iran Alicia-Santiago sits in the parking lot of the Exxon station in Liberty.

After being shot, Alicia-Santiago was able to drive his Explorer from the Park & Ride area to the Liberty Exxon convenience store in an attempt to get help, Evanchick said.

A Blossburg ambulance crew was called to the scene of a fatal shooting Friday in Liberty.

It appears Alicia-Santiago and the driver of the other car were arguing near the Park & Ride and the former Landing Strip Restaurant before nearby witnesses heard a gunshot, First News Now reported.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the State Police barracks at 570-662-2151.

