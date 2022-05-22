Fatal crash

West Chillisquaque Township, Pa. – A 63-year-old motorcyclist of Muncy died after he was thrown off his motorcycle Saturday in Northumberland County.

State Police at Milton say shortly before 6:30 p.m., John F. Barlett failed to negotiate a right-hand curve on Mount Zion Road in West Chillisquaque Township when he struck a ditch and was thrown off the motorcycle.

Barlett was transported to Geisinger Medical Center in Danville where he succumbed to his injuries a short time later, police say. 

