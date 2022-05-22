West Chillisquaque Township, Pa. – A 63-year-old motorcyclist of Muncy died after he was thrown off his motorcycle Saturday in Northumberland County.
State Police at Milton say shortly before 6:30 p.m., John F. Barlett failed to negotiate a right-hand curve on Mount Zion Road in West Chillisquaque Township when he struck a ditch and was thrown off the motorcycle.
Barlett was transported to Geisinger Medical Center in Danville where he succumbed to his injuries a short time later, police say.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get Our Free Newsletters
Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters.
Sign Up Today!
Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter?
Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update!
Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.
Keep your news local
Access to independent, local news is important, do you agree?
We work hard to deliver timely, relevant news, for free. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly to helping us cover news and events in the region.