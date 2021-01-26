Wyalusing, Pa. – On Monday morning, January 25, 2021, both lanes of Route 6 were closed around 10:00AM between Route 706 (Church Street) in Wyalusing and Route 409 in Wyalusing Township, in Bradford County, due to a fatal two-vehicle head-on crash.
Fatal head-on crash claims 3 lives in Bradford County
First News Now
-
-
Traffic was detoured around the accident scene using Route 706 (Church Street/Taylor Avenue) and Route 409.
Pennsylvania State Police confirmed early Monday evening that three men passed away after a two-vehicle crash on Route 6 in Wyalusing.
It was reported by State Police that the following young men died due to this tragic accident. 20-year-old, Bryce Campbell, was the driver, he was from Athens, 19-year-old, passenger Jadon Allen, of Milan, and 24-year-old, passenger Montana Vandyke of New Albany were all pronounced dead at the scene by Bradford County Coroner Tom Carman.
It was noted in the State Police release that Campbell and Vandyke were not wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.
According to State Police, 70-year-old, Irene Sprague was the driver of the second vehicle. She was airlifted to Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, Pa., by Guthrie Air. Her condition is unknown, however, she was suspected to have suffered serious injuries.
It was reported that the accident occurred when Campbell crossed the double yellow line into the westbound lane with his 2011 Dodge Caliber and struck Sprague’s 2021 Chrysler 300 head-on. The Dodge Caliber overturned after impact and came to rest on the northern side of Route 6 while Sprague's Chrysler came to a stop on the south end of the roadway.
Pennsylvania State Police are continuing their investigation in the cause of the crash. They were assisted by Wylalusing Fire Department, Guthrie Air Helicopter, the Bradford County Coroner's office, Pa State Police Wyoming, Forensic Services, PennDOT crews and Benjamin’s Tow Company.
