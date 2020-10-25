White Deer Township, Pa. – An crash last night on U.S. Route 15 in White Deer Township turned out to be fatal.

Union County Coroner Domick Adamo confirmed that his office responded to the scene last night, shortly after the crash occurred. Adamo said he is in the process of contacting the family of the deceased and does not have additional information to release at this time.

The crash occurred shortly after 8 p.m. on Route 15 northbound near Allenwood. Route 15 northbound and southbound was closed for several hours between Route 44 and the Watsontown exit on Route 15, according to PennDOT. A detour was in place using routes 44 and 405.

Pennsylvania State Police at Milton said a trooper is investigating but they do not have information to release at this time.

This is a developing story and NorthcentralPa.com will release additional information as we receive it.