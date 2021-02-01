Lawrenceville, Pa. -- A one-vehicle crash in Lawrence Township, Tioga County on Sunday afternoon claimed the life of woman.

Erica E. Williamson, 42, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Tioga County Coroner, according to Pennsylvania State Police at Mansfield.

Williamson was traveling east on Bliss Road just west of Heffner Hollow Road shortly after 12:30 p.m. when she lost control of her truck due on the snow-covered roadway. Her truck then went over a guide rail and rolled multiple times before coming to final rest at the bottom of the embankment, according to state police.

Williamson was a well-known waitress who worked at the Roadhouse in Lindley, New York, according to First News Now.

Lawrenceville and Nelson fire and EMS responded to the scene.