Osceola, Pa. – A teenager was killed last weekend in a vehicle crash in Osecola Township, Tioga County.

The accident occurred at 5:34 p.m. Sunday on State Route 49, just west of Locey Creek Road. Pennsylvania State Police at Mansfield said a 17-year-old boy from Athens was traveling east and attempted to pass a vehicle when he lost control. The boy’s 2015 Infiniti G35 went into an uncontrolled skid, traveled off the south side of the roadway and hit a railroad tie.

The vehicle continued to spin out of control and hit a tree with the rear driver’s side before coming to rest on the berm of the eastbound lane, according to state police.

The boy, who police did not name in their report, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Tioga County Coroner. Tioga County Coroner James Daugherty said the deputy coroner was at the scene. A call to the Tioga County Deputy coroner was not immediately returned.

His passenger, Kyleigh Burton, 18, of Knoxville, was transported to Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre for treatment of suspected serious injuries.

It is unknown what speed the boy's vehicle was traveling. State police noted signs in that area are posted for 55 miles per hour.