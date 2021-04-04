Mansfield, Pa. – A Tioga County man passed away Saturday, April 3 as a result of an ATV crash on Route 6 in Sullivan Township, police report.

Chance D. Long, 26, of Mansfield, was pronounced dead at the scene by Tioga County Deputy Coroner S. Daugherty, according to Pennsylvania State Police at Mansfield.

Long was traveling south on Harris Road toward the intersection with Route 6 shortly after 1:30 p.m. on an all-terrain vehicle. For an unknown reason, Long then attempted to execute a 180-degree turn to travel north back to Route 6, according to state police.

As Long reached Route 6, the ATV’s tires engaged the asphalt causing it to roll over and eject him, according to state police. Long sustained severe head and chest injuries, according to state police.

Mansfield fire crews and ambulance responded to the scene.