Leck Kill, Pa. – A 21-year-old woman was fatally injured Sunday in an all-terrain vehicle crash in Upper Mahanoy Township, Northumberland County.

Pennsylvania State Police at Stonington said Karli M. Snyder, of Pitman, passed away shortly after the crash occurred around 3 p.m. on Howerters Road near the intersection with Cemetery Road.

Snyder was a passenger in a four-wheel Polaris UTV that flipped over. The driver, Mollie V. Westfall, 34, of Pitman, was attempting to make a right turn when the vehicle hit an embankment and rolled onto its passenger side. Westfall was transported by ambulance to Geisinger Medical Center for treatment of suspected minor injuries, according to state police.

Three other passengers, ages 11, 9, and 4, were not injured, according to state police.

The Northumberland County Coroner’s Office responded to the scene. Hegins Area EMS, Area Services EMS, Klingerstown Fire Department, Pillow Fire Engine 28 and Cartas Towing also assisted at the scene.