Centre Hall, Pa. — The Centre County Coroner has been called to a farm where three people are said to have died after becoming trapped in a silo.
PSP Rockview is working with local Fire and EMS personnel on an incident at Lower Brush Valley Road in Centre County. Updated information will be forthcoming.— Trooper Christopher Fox (@PSPTroopGPIO) September 21, 2022
PAHomePage.com reported that state police and emergency crews arrived on the scene around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday morning. The farm is located at 2926 lower Brush Valley Road in Potter Township.
Authorities on the scene have reported that a 47-year-old man, 19-year-old man and 14-year-old boy were trapped inside of a silo, the news station said.
There are limited details as to how the accident happened.
Just six months ago, a 16-year-old boy was killed while operating a manure spreader at the farm, the Centre County Coroner reported. The boy died when he was pinned between two of the spreader’s steel wheels. The death in that case was ruled accidental.