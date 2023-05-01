Theft generic pd lights
Mill Hall, Pa. — State police are looking for a thief who stole $1,000 piece of farm equipment from a property in Bald Eagle Township.

Trooper Bradley Derk of state police at Lamar said a 10 foot red/rust-colored Oliver double bottom field plow was taken from a property on Eagle Valley Road on April 25.

Anyone with information on the theft is asked to call the barracks at 570-726-6000.

