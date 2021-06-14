Williamsport, Pa. --The energy was high Saturday, June 12, as racers made a triumphant return to Williamsport for the annual Soap Box Derby.
Held this year on Market Street, competitors, spectators, families showed up to watch the kids race their Derby cars down the hill.
According to the website, "the Soap Box Derby Racing dates back to the 1930's, where cars were commonly built from discarded lumber and other parts. Since 1935, soap box derby racers from across the country have brought their creations to race in the "All-American Race," at the Derby Downs racecourse in Akron, OH.
"Williamsport's first Soap Box Derby race was held in 1941, where the winner advanced and competed in the "All-American Race" in Akron. Williamsport hosted races between 1941-1954. In 1951, Dawin Cooper represented Williamsport and won the national championship."
Competitors braved the hill with the top finishers moving on to Ohio. Here is a photographic recap of the event.
Anyone interested in pictures should reach out to Brett Crossley at BrettC@Northcentralpa.com.