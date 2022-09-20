Philadelphia, Pa. – The family of a Little League World Series player sued Little League and the manufacturer of the bunk bed that he fell out of on Aug. 15, causing him to have serious head injuries.

Nancy and Jace Oliverson, of Saint George, Utah, were listed as plaintiffs in the lawsuit on Sept. 16 against Little League Baseball Inc. and John Savoy & Son, also known as Savoy Contract Furniture, of Montoursville. The law office of Duffy + Fulginiti of Philadelphia filed the lawsuit at Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas on behalf of Nancy and Jace, who are the parents of 12-year-old Easton Oliverson.

The complaint alleges that the lack of rails on the upper bunk bed was a major defect, as Easton fell and had “significant and permanent injuries.” Easton was taken to Geisinger Janet Weis Children’s Hospital in Danville after he fell from the top bunk at the dormitory at the Little League complex in South Williamsport.

Easton’s injuries include a skull fracture. He is still recovering from his injuries, according to his family’s Facebook page. He underwent two surgeries while in Pennsylvania, including a surgery on Aug. 26 to replace his skull cap. Easton was transferred on Aug. 30 to a hospital in Utah and recently had multiple infections and seizures, according to the Facebook page.

Easton did not get to participate in the 2022 Little League World Series, since his fall occurred two days prior to the start. He was at Little League with his team, the Snow Canyon All-Stars of Santa Clara, Utah. It was the first team from Utah to be in the tournament and they represented the Mountain Region. Easton’s younger brother, Brogan, 10, was an alternate and played in Easton’s place. The boys’ father, Jace, coaches the team.

The lawsuit was filed on counts of negligence and strict liability. The family alleges Little League was negligent in allowing the bed to exist "in dangerous condition."

They are seeking $50,000 in damages plus costs, interest, compensatory, and punitive damages as well as all other damages allowed by law.

Kevin Fountain, senior director of communications at Little League, said it's their policy not to comment on pending litigation.

A representative from Savoy Contract Furniture did not immediately return a request for comment.

