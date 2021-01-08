First News Now Article Update © Thursday, January 7, 2021.

Coudersport, Pa. - A number of fire crews responded to a two-story house fire around 10:10 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 7.





Heavy smoke was reported coming from the eaves of a two-story home located at 305 East Second St., Coudersport.





Fire crews from Austin, Coudersport, Galeton, Port Allegany, Roulette and Shinglehouse were on the scene battling the two-alarm blaze.





According to Coudersport Fire Chief Phelps, there were approximately 60 firefighters assisting at the fire scene.





A fire unit from Wellsboro was put on standby for Galeton and Shinglehouse was put on standby at Coudersport Fire Department, while Eldred was put on standby at the Roulette Fire Department. Also Shinglehouse responded to the fire scene with their Cascaid unit.





Firefighters forced their way into the home to do an interior attack and were able to rescue a dog and cat. However, several other pets lost their lives due to the smoke.





The fire was reported under control shortly after 11:00 a.m.





Chief Phelps confirmed that the family lost everything in the fire. The house and its contents were reported as a total loss ($50,000) and the cause of the fire is undetermined at this time.





FNN was told the large home was built in 1900.





Cassie Nichols-Gross and Carl Streck and two children were not home when the fire broke out. The family is being assisted by the American Red Cross.



