Williamsport, Pa. – A family of four recently was held at gunpoint during a residential burglary in the City of Williamsport, according to police.

Williamsport Police Officer Kristopher Caster wrote in a Sept. 28 affidavit that 22-year-old Nicholas S. Heisley "and another light skinned black male" forcibly entered a residence in the 2100 block of West Third Street on Sept. 25.

The male head of household told Caster that Heisley kicked his front door in, according to the affidavit.

"He said that his daughter was knocked to the ground. When [the man] tried to defend his daughter he was struck in the chest with a metal rod," Caster wrote.

Caster said he observed a white metal rod on the ground with a small amount of blood on it.

"He said that Heisley then showed and pulled out a black handgun and pointed it at him," Caster wrote.

According to the affidavit, the man said Heisley threatened to kill his whole family.

The man's wife and two daughters ran from the house as the altercation continued, Caster said.

One of the suspects is accused of striking the windshield of the wife's car, breaking the glass, according to the affidavit.

Heisley was charged with one felony count each of burglary, persons not to possess firearms, and criminal trespass. He was charged with one misdemeanor count each of terroristic threats and simple assault.

Heisley was committed to the Lycoming County Prison on Sept. 27 in lieu of $250,000 monetary bail set by Magisterial District Judge Christian D. Frey.

