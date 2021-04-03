Williamsport, Pa. – A woman and her two children were inside their home on Federal Avenue in Williamsport when it was burglarized, Williamsport Police reported.

Kyiem Rahmir Bradshaw, 24, of Williamsport, is accused by Officer ? Heath of entering a home without permission in the 2500 block of Federal Ave., Williamsport, around 12:49 a.m. on March 23.

"The defendant did enter the victim's apartment without permission and broke her television, struck her in the head and arms, and stole her ID and cell phone," Heath said.

The woman told police that Bradshaw, her ex-boyfriend, came to her apartment to retrieve two of his t-shirts from the front porch. She returned inside and locked the door when she shortly thereafter head Bradshaw in her apartment, according to the report.

"Bradshaw was striking Johnson in her face and arms causing minor scratches on her arms," Heath said.

Bradshaw is charged with one felony count each of burglary and criminal trespass; one misdemeanor count each of criminal mischief and theft by unlawful taking; and summary count of harassment.

Bradshaw is awaiting a preliminary arraignment by Magisterial District Judge Christin D. Frey.

Docket sheet