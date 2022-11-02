Williamsport, Pa. — A 62-year-old man is facing several felony charges that include rape of a child.

Larry Ceighton of Williamsport was charged with seven felonies and a misdemeanor and held on $75,000 monetary after an accuser came forward to police with accusations of rape.

The accuser and her mother reported the accusations to Williamsport Police Station on Oct. 28. It was the first time the accuser, who was eight years old at the time of the alleged rape, told anyone about the assault, according to an affidavit.

In November of 2015, Creighton allegedly pulled the minor into a bedroom in a home near the the 800 block of Sheridan Street. Creighton allegedly removed the child's jeans and underwear. The child reported kicking and screaming to get him off of her, the affidavit said.

Creighton allegedly attempted to have sexual intercourse, police said. He was mad when he wasn't able to penetrate, according to the report.

The accuser said she locked herself in the bedroom after the incident and waited for a relative to arrive at the home. She complained of pain when urinating after the incident, police said.

Creighton touched the minor’s thigh four or five times after the initial incident when they happened to be in a vehicle together, according to the affidavit. Creighton allegedly threatened the child and told her if she told anybody her father would go to jail, police said.

“[Accuser] was scared by Creighton’s threats and did not tell anyone until this date,” investigators wrote in an affidavit.

Creighton was allegedly 55-years-old at the time of the assault, police said.

Creighton was charged with first-degree felony rape of a child; statutory sexual assault: 11 years older; sexual assault; aggravated indecent assault of child; indent assault person less than 16; endangering the welfare of children; corruptions of minors; and unlawful contact with a minor.

Creighton is scheduled to appear before Judge Aaron Biichle for a preliminary hearing on Nov. 10.

Docket sheet

