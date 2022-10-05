McHenry Township, Pa. — A weekend day spent trail running in McHenry Township ended in gunfire after police said an argument broke out between family members.

The incident allegedly started when Darin McCartan, 22, became upset during an argument with his father, Denis McCartan, and Julia Watson, as the three traveled home from the event in their truck on Sept. 24.

Watson told police that Darin had been drinking and he "got upset about something that happened years ago."

He tried to grab the sunglasses off of Watson’s head, pulling her hair. He then broke them and threw them at her, she told police.

Denis McCartan was driving, and stopped the vehicle. They all got out of the truck, and Darin allegedly attacked Denis, putting him in a choke hold. Watson told police she was able to talk Darin into letting go.

"She explained she thought Darin was going to kill him," wrote Patrolman Cody Smith in the affidavit.

The father and son got back into the truck, but Watson elected to walk home, saying she was afraid to get into the vehicle.

At the home, Darin McCartan allegedly packed his belongings. Denis McCartan told police he got into the truck to go look for Watson.

"Darin drove out around him, blocked the roadway, and exited his car at [the 8000 block] State Route 414 Highway," Smith wrote. Darin then allegedly fired three shots into the air and two towards Denis McCartan's truck, and then fled the scene, Smith said.

Denis' rear driver's side tire went flat as he drove around looking for Watson, police said. Smith located four of five fired shell casings from a 9 mm handgun during an investigation of the area, according to the affidavit.

Darin McCartan was charged with a slew of counts that included first-degree felony aggravated assault, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure, and possession of an instrument of crime with intent.

McCartan is being held at the Lycoming County Prison in lieu of $85,000 monetary bail. He will appear before Judge Denise Dieter on Oct. 5 for a preliminary hearing on the charges.

Docket sheet

