Family Dollar has issued a voluntary recall for a number of Advil products due to storage outside labeled temperature requirements.

The recall applies to produced stored and shipped to certain stores on or around June 1, 2022 through March 31, 2023. To date, Family Dollar is not aware of any consumer complaints or reports of illness related to this recall.

Products covered by this retail level recall include:

0901458 ADVIL 200MG TABLET 100CT 0901839 ADVIL 200 MG CAPLET 24 CT 0902867 ADVIL DUAL ACTION 36CT CAPLET 0913023 ADVIL TABLET 50CT 0916071 ADVIL LIQUID GEL 40 CT 0999259 ADVIL TABLET 6CT 0999841 ADVIL LIQUI GEL MINIS 20CT

Find the specific batch numbers of affected product below.

Family Dollar has notified its affected stores asking them to check their stock immediately and to quarantine and discontinue the sale of any affected product. Customers that may have bought affected product may return such product to the Family Dollar store where they were purchased without receipt.

Customers with questions regarding this recall may contact Family Dollar Customer Service at 844-636-7687 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. EST. Customers should contact their physician or health care provider if they have experienced any problems that may be related to using these products.

Adverse reactions or quality problems experienced with the use of this product may be reported to the FDA's MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program either online, by regular mail or by fax.

Complete and submit the report Online

Regular Mail or Fax: Download form or call 1- 800-332-1088 to request a reporting form, then complete and return to the address on the pre-addressed form, or submit by fax to 1-800-FDA-0178

0901458 ADVIL 200MG TABLET 100CT

3P8G

695E

A92E

G65G

SH2R

SX8G

VT5P

WK3M

X98T

XS5P

0901839 ADVIL 200 MG CAPLET 24 CT

3P8D

6T8W

BA7G

0902867 ADVIL DUAL ACTION 36CT CAPLET

6Y7F

9M5B

HM6R

VJ3H

0913023 ADVIL TABLET 50CT

4A3U

564B

6X8C

9A3K

C72H

G64V

0916071 ADVIL LIQUID GEL 40 CT

R95323 • R96317 • R96810 • R97196 • R97197 • R97198 • R97203 • R97204 • R99183 • R99184

R99528

T00613 • T01662

T01663

0999259 ADVIL TABLET 6CT

2041LB • 2094LB

2108LB

2109LA

2110LA

2111LC

2122LB

2123LB

2124LA

2126LA

2138LB

2139LA

2139LB

2143LB

2145LC

2147LA

2152LA

2153LB

2153LC

2154LB

2154LC

2157LC

2158LA

2159LB

2236LA

2236LB

2237LA

2243LA

2244LC • 2245LC

0999841 ADVIL LIQUI GEL MINIS 20CT

R97214 • R99598

R99600

T00617 • T00618

T03897

