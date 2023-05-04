Advil capsules
Family Dollar has issued a voluntary recall for a number of Advil products due to storage outside labeled temperature requirements.

The recall applies to produced stored and shipped to certain stores on or around June 1, 2022 through March 31, 2023. To date, Family Dollar is not aware of any consumer complaints or reports of illness related to this recall.

Products covered by this retail level recall include: 

0901458ADVIL 200MG TABLET 100CT
0901839ADVIL 200 MG CAPLET 24 CT
0902867ADVIL DUAL ACTION 36CT CAPLET
0913023ADVIL TABLET 50CT
0916071ADVIL LIQUID GEL 40 CT
0999259ADVIL TABLET 6CT
0999841ADVIL LIQUI GEL MINIS 20CT

Find the specific batch numbers of affected product below.

Family Dollar has notified its affected stores asking them to check their stock immediately and to quarantine and discontinue the sale of any affected product. Customers that may have bought affected product may return such product to the Family Dollar store where they were purchased without receipt.

Customers with questions regarding this recall may contact Family Dollar Customer Service at 844-636-7687 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. EST. Customers should contact their physician or health care provider if they have experienced any problems that may be related to using these products.

Adverse reactions or quality problems experienced with the use of this product may be reported to the FDA's MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program either online, by regular mail or by fax.

  • Complete and submit the report Online
  • Regular Mail or Fax: Download form or call 1- 800-332-1088 to request a reporting form, then complete and return to the address on the pre-addressed form, or submit by fax to 1-800-FDA-0178

 0901458 ADVIL 200MG TABLET 100CT

  • 3P8G
  • 695E
  • A92E
  • G65G
  • SH2R
  • SX8G
  • VT5P
  • WK3M
  • X98T
  • XS5P

0901839 ADVIL 200 MG CAPLET 24 CT

  • 3P8D
  • 6T8W
  • BA7G

0902867 ADVIL DUAL ACTION 36CT CAPLET

  • 6Y7F
  • 9M5B
  • HM6R
  • VJ3H

0913023 ADVIL TABLET 50CT

  • 4A3U
  • 564B
  • 6X8C
  • 9A3K
  • C72H
  • G64V

0916071 ADVIL LIQUID GEL 40 CT

  • R95323 •           R96317 •          R96810 •          R97196 •          R97197 • R97198 •          R97203 •          R97204 •          R99183 •          R99184
  • R99528
  • T00613 •           T01662
  • T01663

0999259 ADVIL TABLET 6CT

  • 2041LB •           2094LB
  • 2108LB
  • 2109LA
  • 2110LA
  • 2111LC
  • 2122LB
  • 2123LB
  • 2124LA
  • 2126LA
  • 2138LB
  • 2139LA
  • 2139LB
  • 2143LB
  • 2145LC
  • 2147LA
  • 2152LA
  • 2153LB
  • 2153LC
  • 2154LB
  • 2154LC
  • 2157LC
  • 2158LA
  • 2159LB
  • 2236LA
  • 2236LB
  • 2237LA
  • 2243LA
  • 2244LC •           2245LC

0999841 ADVIL LIQUI GEL MINIS 20CT

  • R97214 •           R99598
  • R99600
  • T00617 •           T00618
  • T03897

