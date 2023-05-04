Family Dollar has issued a voluntary recall for a number of Advil products due to storage outside labeled temperature requirements.
The recall applies to produced stored and shipped to certain stores on or around June 1, 2022 through March 31, 2023. To date, Family Dollar is not aware of any consumer complaints or reports of illness related to this recall.
Products covered by this retail level recall include:
|0901458
|ADVIL 200MG TABLET 100CT
|0901839
|ADVIL 200 MG CAPLET 24 CT
|0902867
|ADVIL DUAL ACTION 36CT CAPLET
|0913023
|ADVIL TABLET 50CT
|0916071
|ADVIL LIQUID GEL 40 CT
|0999259
|ADVIL TABLET 6CT
|0999841
|ADVIL LIQUI GEL MINIS 20CT
Find the specific batch numbers of affected product below.
Family Dollar has notified its affected stores asking them to check their stock immediately and to quarantine and discontinue the sale of any affected product. Customers that may have bought affected product may return such product to the Family Dollar store where they were purchased without receipt.
Customers with questions regarding this recall may contact Family Dollar Customer Service at 844-636-7687 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. EST. Customers should contact their physician or health care provider if they have experienced any problems that may be related to using these products.
Adverse reactions or quality problems experienced with the use of this product may be reported to the FDA's MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program either online, by regular mail or by fax.
- Complete and submit the report Online
- Regular Mail or Fax: Download form or call 1- 800-332-1088 to request a reporting form, then complete and return to the address on the pre-addressed form, or submit by fax to 1-800-FDA-0178
0901458 ADVIL 200MG TABLET 100CT
- 3P8G
- 695E
- A92E
- G65G
- SH2R
- SX8G
- VT5P
- WK3M
- X98T
- XS5P
0901839 ADVIL 200 MG CAPLET 24 CT
- 3P8D
- 6T8W
- BA7G
0902867 ADVIL DUAL ACTION 36CT CAPLET
- 6Y7F
- 9M5B
- HM6R
- VJ3H
0913023 ADVIL TABLET 50CT
- 4A3U
- 564B
- 6X8C
- 9A3K
- C72H
- G64V
0916071 ADVIL LIQUID GEL 40 CT
- R95323 • R96317 • R96810 • R97196 • R97197 • R97198 • R97203 • R97204 • R99183 • R99184
- R99528
- T00613 • T01662
- T01663
0999259 ADVIL TABLET 6CT
- 2041LB • 2094LB
- 2108LB
- 2109LA
- 2110LA
- 2111LC
- 2122LB
- 2123LB
- 2124LA
- 2126LA
- 2138LB
- 2139LA
- 2139LB
- 2143LB
- 2145LC
- 2147LA
- 2152LA
- 2153LB
- 2153LC
- 2154LB
- 2154LC
- 2157LC
- 2158LA
- 2159LB
- 2236LA
- 2236LB
- 2237LA
- 2243LA
- 2244LC • 2245LC
0999841 ADVIL LIQUI GEL MINIS 20CT
- R97214 • R99598
- R99600
- T00617 • T00618
- T03897