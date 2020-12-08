Bloomsburg, Pa. -- A woman has been reported missing by her family in Bloomsburg.

Erica Shultz is 26 years old , 5'4, 220lbs, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen Friday December 4 ,2020 at 8 p.m. in Bloomsburg, Pa.

Shultz has been missing from her apartment at 400 Railroad Street for three days, and her family is worried, according to a report by PA Home Page.

Shultz should have been working at Weis in Bloomsburg Sunday night but she did not show up for her shift, according to the report. Shultz is on the Autism spectrum, does not drive, and relies on her family for transportation to and from work. Because she has special needs, Shultz's sister said she does not believe believe Shultz could have left on her own.

A Missings Persons Report has been filed with the Bloomsburg Police Department, and anyone with information is asked to call 570-317-2846.